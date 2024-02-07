(Video) Alexander-Arnold outlines how he plans to say goodbye to Klopp this summer

Liverpool fans are slowly coming to terms with the fact that we’ll have to soon say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp but Trent Alexander-Arnold has plans for his farewell.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the Scouser was asked about the dream ending for his boss and replied: “Cruising around Liverpool in an open-top bus.

“That’s the fairytale ending that I think everyone hopes for and that, for us players, that’s our motivation.”

It’s great to hear that the vice-captain is so determined to go and achieve as much as possible for the German and it seems clear the rest of the dressing room feel the same.

We’re going to have to be as close to perfect as possible, if this is to happen but let’s believe that we can get the perfect goodbye.

What was Trent Alexander-Arnold's first reaction when Jurgen Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool? 💬@TrentAA has set up The After Academy, an initiative that aims to provide former academy players with a first step on the career ladder. #BBCFootball @LFC #PL pic.twitter.com/dYZUdklMJp — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 6, 2024

