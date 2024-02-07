Liverpool staff blown away by 39-cap dynamo who won 13 duels against the Reds in January

Staff at Liverpool have reportedly been wowed by the performance metrics of one player who was linked with the Reds prior to the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders are continuing to keep close tabs on Antonee Robinson, about whom they contacted Fulham at the tail end of 2023 (The Mirror).

It’s claimed that analysis from LFC’s data team show the 26-year-old to be even more effective than his ‘basic’ statistics would suggest, and they’ve duly been mightily impressed by the 39-cap USA international.

It’s little wonder that Liverpool’s analysts have been blown away by Robinson, whose tally of 58 interceptions in the Premier League this season is almost 33% more than the next-highest figure (James Tarkowski with 40), and more than twice as many as the Reds’ leader in that regard (Virgil van Dijk with 28), via FBref.

The American also stood out as a fierce competitor for Fulham across both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against us last month, winning seven duels in their 2-1 defeat at Anfield and six in the 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage a fortnight later (Sofascore).

Even with Andy Robertson now fit again, Kostas Tsimikas nearing a comeback and Joe Gomez proving capable of excelling at left-back recently, the USA defender’s performances could well see him lined up as a summer transfer target, particularly if he’s admired by whoever is named as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The managerial changeover and the depth of competition for a starting berth may be possible red flags for Robinson, but if he does have his sights set on a move to a club competing for major trophies and playing at the highest level in Europe, then Liverpool might yet be able to entice him in the foreseeable future.

Let’s see how this one plays out over the coming months.

