One Liverpool player makes BBC team of the week despite Arsenal loss

Liverpool fans will still be a little downbeat following our second loss of the Premier League season but the performances of one man in red could not be ignored.

Garth Crooks selected his team of the week for BBC Sport and there was a place for a member of our squad within it.

The 65-year-old said: ‘Conor Bradley (Liverpool): I saw this lad make his Premier League debut at Bournemouth and he caught my eye then. However, what took place against Chelsea 10 days later stopped me in my tracks.

‘First and foremost Bradley can defend, and secondly the goal he scored against Chelsea was of the highest quality. I’ve seen current Liverpool strikers smash balls towards the goal without a great deal of thought.

‘Bradley’s strike in the 4-1 demolition of Chelsea was so precise if the Blues had two keepers in goal they wouldn’t have saved it – it was a fabulous goal. What impressed me most about the full-back’s performance was he played the game as though he belonged in the team.’

It’s nice to see that, even with the absence of the full-back from our game against the Gunners, his display at Anfield was too good to be ignored this week.

The Northern Irish international impressed everyone so much with his explosion into the first-team picture and there will be many calls for him to return to the starting line-up when he is back in training.

Missing the game against Mikel Arteta’s team would have been gutting for the 20-year-old but even more so given the tragic circumstances in which he had to sit the match out.

Whenever the right-back is ready to return to action, he will be welcomed with wide open arms by Jurgen Klopp, his teammates and our supporters.

Let’s hope that the academy graduate can become a key part of a successful end to the season and our manager’s reign at Anfield.

