Mo Salah informed who his new manager is; also captained his nation

It’s set to be a period of change for Liverpool fans and perhaps even more so for Mo Salah, with many question marks around many aspects of his future.

One such question has very recently been answered, as the new manager for Egypt’s national side has been announced.

It was reported by Egypt National Team on X: ‘Our legend 🇪🇬 We are delighted to announce that Hossam Hassan is the new head coach’.

The Egyptian captained his side during a 21-year international career and he sits in third place in the rankings of top scorers in the nations history.

It’s no surprise to see that our Egyptian King now sits top of the pile and so it will be a real meeting of legends when the new coach takes charge.

With the Reds also looking for a new manager and some questions around the future of our No.11, it’s very much a period of transition for the 31-year-old at present.

We all hope that when the new season begins, our No.11 will once again be a key part of our hopes of success under whoever the new boss is at Anfield.

It’s an exciting but uncertain few months ahead for everyone.

You can view the announcement of Salah’s new manager via @EgyptNT_EN on X:

February 7, 2024

