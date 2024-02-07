(Images) Salah updates Liverpool fans as injury comeback edges closer

Mo Salah had to watch from Merseyside as Egypt were dumped out of AFCON and now his sole focus is returning from injury for the Reds.

In two images posted to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old showed himself in the gym and it seems that his comeback is edging closer.

It’s almost an alien feeling for the Egyptian King to be sidelined at all but let’s hope that it’s not too long before he makes a return to the team.

With the need for a reaction to the Arsenal defeat and a near perfect title run-in is required if we want to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off, our No.11 is crucial for any silverware aspirations.

You can view the images of Salah via his Instagram account:

