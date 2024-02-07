Shearer pinpoints role of 32-y/o who ‘won the midfield battle’ against Liverpool

Liverpool fans are still getting over the loss to Arsenal and a rare free mid-week means we have even longer to mull over the defeat in London.

Selecting his team of the week for the Premier League, Alan Shearer wrote about Jorginho: “His passing and big-match experience were both key as Arsenal won the midfield battle and played through Liverpool’s press.”

It’s never great to see a team have joy against the Reds and especially when it was a role that led to a defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Seeing as we were missing Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo for the match, had a barely fit Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic out still too – it wasn’t a full strength side that the manager would have hoped he could have picked from.

However, they are just excuses and the lads on the pitch had a great opportunity to perform better in a hostile atmosphere against a title rival.

If we want to be the champions at the end of the season then we need to ensure that we are near to perfect from now, otherwise it won’t be the perfect send off for the boss.

There’s still plenty of time left of the season and it seems increasingly likely that the game against Manchester City at Anfield is a must win.

The players and coaching staff will have to take each game as it comes though and let’s see where we end up in May.

