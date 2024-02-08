(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s bold quadruple claim, first trophy in sight

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a very driven footballer and that has become increasingly clear, with his recent comments on aspirations for this season.

Speaking on CNN, the Scouser said: “I’m fully focused on winning every single trophy possible. My aim is to go and win the quadruple.

“It’s only a couple of weeks before we want to get our arms on our first piece of silverware.”

It’s bold of the vice captain to state that he has such aspirations already and perhaps even more so that our No.66 has outlined his confidence of beating Chelsea at Wembley.

There’s no point being in this game though if you don’t believe you can win everything, it’ll mean a near perfect ending to the campaign but if anyone can do it – it’s Jurgen Klopp’s team.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments courtesy of CNN (via @766ers on X):

