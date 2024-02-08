‘It will come’ – Andy Robertson says Liverpool squad are begging for 26y/o to find the back of the net

Andy Robertson has claimed he and his Liverpool teammates are praying one player in particular can soon find the back of the net in a red shirt.

Our No. 26 returned to action at the end of last month following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

Joe Gomez is the man who has deputised for the Scotland international during that time and has performed superbly at left back.

Robertson has praised the ‘phenomenal’ performances of the club’s current longest serving player and has admitted the Liverpool squad are willing the London-born talent to soon net his first goal for the Reds.

“He’s getting pretty close, yeah,” the Scotsman told Liverpoolfc.com. “We’ve tried to say to him we don’t think his first goal is going to be a 40-yard screamer… I don’t think that, I think it’s going to be a scruffy one at the back post where it comes off his knee, shin and toe at the same time. So he maybe needs to stop that shooting a bit too much!

“I think everyone is trying to will it in for him. But it will come. Goals don’t define you but it would be nice certainly to celebrate a Joe Gomez goal, that’s for sure.”

Gomez signed for Liverpool when Brendan Rodgers was in charge during the summer of 2015.

The 26-year-old has won every major trophy during his time on Merseyside and has reminded supporters in recent weeks that he’s an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

His versatility has been vital right throughout his tenure and he’s finally getting the credit he deserves for his endless work rate and defensive ability.

Let’s hope he can continue to perform during the remainder of the campaign as we aim to pick up more silverware under our German tactician.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment