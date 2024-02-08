(Video) Darwin Nunez shows off his new party trick in training

Darwin Nunez is known for being captain chaos for Liverpool but it seems that he has many more strings to his bow and a new skill has been showcased.

In our most recent training session, a video of our No.9 playing goal has been shared and it shows that Alisson Becker’s role might not be up to much competition.

The Uruguayan was attempting to save a shot at his goal but when it whistled past him, his head-to-turf reaction said it all.

It’s good to see that the players are all in high spirits, following a rare defeat and ahead of another big game.

You can watch the video of Nunez via @Anything_LFC on X:

