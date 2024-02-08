Ex-Liverpool player demands owners of former team ‘SELL THE CLUB’

Liverpool fans are ready for a period of change at the club, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave this summer and the hunt for a new boss certainly well underway from our owners.

As much as many like to point fingers at FSG for a lack of investment in the team, there are certainly much worse out there than the Americans.

Taking to X, former Red David Speedie shared his thoughts on the ownership at Blackburn Rovers and said: ‘It’ll be a shame if Jon Dahl Tomasson left @Rovers, I rate him as a manager, I think he’ll go far in his career.

‘Sadly he’s been let down by the owners who haven’t financially backed him. If JDT does leave, I wouldn’t blame him, he’s deserved better. Venkey’s SELL THE CLUB!’

With Billy Koumetio currently on loan with the Championship side, this period of uncertainty with ownership and management certainly won’t help the defender settle in.

We saw with Tyler Morton in the last campaign and Harvey Elliott before that, that Ewood Park can be a positive environment for our young players.

However, if things continue to go wrong in Lancashire then we may see less and less of our academy prospects being loaned out there.

It’s certainly worth keeping an eye on and something to be used as an example of how we should perhaps be grateful for the Americans that run our club.

You can view Speedie’s comments on Blackburn’s owners via @DavidSpeedie10 on X:

