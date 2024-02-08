(Video) Missing Liverpool defender spotted in training video; Van Dijk delighted to see him

Liverpool have a squad of amazing players and one that is full of healthy competition, meaning some can go missing from the first-team for long periods of time.

In a recent video shared on the club’s social media, we can see Joel Matip – who hasn’t been spotted since early December when he picked up a serious knee injury against Fulham.

The centre-back looked like he’d been undergoing some rehab and his beard that has been grown since his injury perhaps gives an insight to the torment that missing so much football can cause.

At least Virgil van Dijk looked happy to see his mate though and let’s hope they can be reunited on the pitch one day.

You can view the video of Matip and Van Dijk via @LFC on X:

