(Video) Nunez and Diaz pull off some of the filthiest no-look finishes you’ll ever see

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are two huge fan favourites at Liverpool with their tireless work rate at the top end of the pitch.

The South American duo will be hoping to get the Reds back to winning ways this weekend when Burnley visit Anfield and the pair were looking sharp in training earlier today.

A clip released by Liverpool on X (formerly Twitter), showed a number of decent finishes from the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch before saving the best to last with both Nunez and Diaz finding the back of the net with insane no-look efforts.

Our No. 9 had a number of his teammates in stitches after his strike and it’s clear from the footage released by the club that the atmosphere amongst the squad is brilliant.

Let’s hope we can get earn all three points against the Clarets this weekend!

Check the no-look finishes below via @LFC on X: