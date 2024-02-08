(Video) Owen claims other Liverpool achievement is greater than Ballon d’Or win

Michael Owen doesn’t have the greatest respect from Liverpool fans after his questionable career choices but he did achieve some great things at Anfield – namely winning the Ballon d’Or.

Speaking on The Daily Ketchup Podcast, the 44-year-old explained his thoughts on the accolade: “Winning the Ballon d’Or is, I look back and I see the trophy and I’m incredibly proud to have won it and it’s obviously a very, very difficult trophy to win.

“I just think that when you talk about achievements and if I look back at my career and think, ‘right, what did I do that nobody else possibly will ever do?’ and I think it was winning two golden boots.

“Joining a team at 17 and winning the golden boot in your first year as a 17-year-old and then doing it again as an 18-year-old and entering a Premier League that’s got, you know, [Alan] Shearer and [Teddy] Sheringham and Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke and Robbie Fowler.

“Just great, great, great strikers, scoring lots of goals every year. Winning the Ballon d’Or is very rare but people will continue to do it every year and that’s why I think that [two golden boots] was probably my best achievement.”

To be able to compare golden boots in the Premier League with the Ballon d’Or is a privileged position to be in but does show how talented the former Manchester United man was during his early years on Merseyside.

If only the Chester-born forward hadn’t tarnished his legacy with a move to Old Trafford, otherwise he’d always be viewed as a great for our club.

You can watch Owen’s comments on the Ballon d’Or (from 9:35) via The Daily Ketchup Podcast on YouTube:

