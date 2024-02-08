Paul Joyce provides Salah and Szoboszlai injury update after Thiago blow is confirmed

Thiago Alcantara has miraculously managed to get himself right back on the injury list after a very brief return and now Paul Joyce has provided more news on Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Writing for The Times, the Northern football correspondent said: ‘Liverpool are also set to be without Dominik Szoboszlai after he missed the Arsenal game because of a recurrence of a hamstring injury, while Mohamed Salah is following a personal fitness programme as he recovers from the hamstring problem he suffered with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.’

It seems then that we have no concrete news on when the duo will return from injury but an appearance against Burnley seems unlikely at this stage.

Our Egyptian King has certainly been a big miss because he’s such a constant goal threat for the Reds, that we always miss him when he’s not on the pitch.

Losing the captain of Hungary so soon before kick-off against Arsenal was also a big blow, meaning that Ryan Gravenberch was thrust into the starting line-up for a rare defeat.

The decision is now with Jurgen Klopp as to whether he will allow Harvey Elliott the chance to start against Vincent Kompany’s side or allow our No.38 to try and prove himself against lesser opposition.

Up front, the dilemma will focus around which of the quartet of available options sits out but we are still well stacked in this department.

It’s never nice to see a growing injury list but at least Wataru Endo’s return this weekend is something to look forward to.

