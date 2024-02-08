‘Phenomenal’ – Andy Robertson says £85k-p/w Liverpool tank has been ‘so important’ this season

Andy Robertson has been singing the praises of one ‘phenomenal’ teammate who’s been ‘so important’ for Liverpool this season.

There had been a period in recent weeks where both the Scot and Kostas Tsimikas were ruled out through injury, with Joe Gomez moving to left-back to cover for the stricken duo, doing so with aplomb.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the now fit-again 29-year-old has heaped praise on the Reds’ longest-serving current player for his performances throughout the campaign and his ability to fill in where needed across the backline.

Robertson said: “Everyone sees Joey’s quality and the flexibility of positions that he can play. He can play anywhere across the back line.

“I remember before I got injured, at centre-back against Villa he was different class, and I think it was maybe [against] Wolves he had to play right-back, where he was excellent again. Then he comes in at left-back and he does so well.

“He does well in every position he’s played this season, which is so important to have a player like that. Even when he steps into the midfield and things, he looks comfortable.

“He’s such an important squad member and such an important player to have around this place, because he can cover every position and every position he has, he doesn’t drop in quality. His quality is there to be seen by everyone and I think he is getting the appreciation he deserves.

“Joey has been fantastic ever since I’ve come to the club. He’s had tough times in terms of injuries as well, but this season he has been phenomenal in every position he has played. He has stayed fit and he has got rhythm as well, which is so important.

“Long may that continue for him because he’s obviously one of the nicer guys, I think he’s the nicest probably within the whole squad. Everyone is just buzzing that he’s doing so well.”

When Tsimikas broke his collarbone in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal just before Christmas, Liverpool could’ve been tempted to dip into the January transfer market for a left-back to plug the void left by him and Robertson.

However, Jurgen Klopp instead put his faith in Gomez, who’s rewarded him with a series of excellent displays on that flank, so much so that he’s held onto the position even since the Scotland captain has returned from injury.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old has won the second-most tackles for the Reds in the current Premier League campaign (20) and made the joint-fourth most interceptions (12), proving to be a consistent performer for us in whatever role he’s asked to play.

While the likes of Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold (among others) have been widely and justifiably praised for their performances in recent months, the £85,000-per-week defender has proven to be something of an unsung hero in terms of his wider reception.

However, it’s clear from Robertson’s comments that Gomez is a player who’s massively appreciated and valued within the Anfield dressing room, and Liverpool fans who’ve watched the Londoner this season will readily vouch for his importance to the team as well.

