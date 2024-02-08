(Video) Hugs, shoves, arm wrestles – Salah’s brilliant interactions with LFC teammates in training

Mo Salah was back training with his Liverpool teammates in Kirkby today, and his enthusiasm was akin to the proverbial child on Christmas morning.

The Egyptian is continuing his recovery from the injury which forced him out of the Africa Cup of Nations last month, and while the Burnley game on Saturday is set to come too soon for a comeback appearance, he certainly appears to be in high spirits.

LFC’s social media channels shared footage of the 31-year-old enjoying several humorous interactions with his fellow Reds at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday. Curtis Jones was given a playful shove, Ibrahima Konate got a hug, and there even seemed to be a momentary arm wrestle with Andy Robertson.

It’s fantastic to see Salah looking so carefree after his AFCON frustration, and it’ll be even more fantastic to see him back in action on matchday and doing what he does best – scoring at will!

You can view the Egyptian’s training interactions below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):