(Image) Mo Salah continues to tease Liverpool fans with another injury update

Liverpool fans are desperate to see Mo Salah back on the pitch for the Reds and he has provided another insight into his comeback.

After teasing us all with two pictures on the previous day, our Egyptian King is once again in the gym.

READ MORE: (Images) Klopp makes the day of young supporter in truly wholesome content

The image that was uploaded to his Instagram stories shows the 31-year-old in what appears to be his home, continuing his own rehab.

After no doubt working hard at the AXA Training Centre all day, the grind never stops for our forward and let’s hope he’s back on the pitch soon.

You can view the latest image of Salah via his Instagram account:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment