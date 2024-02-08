(Video) Mo Salah back training for Liverpool – and his kit featured something unexpected

Mo Salah was a notable attendee at Liverpool training today, with the Egyptian King stepping up his recovery from the muscle injury which brought a swift end to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

The 31-year-old had been posting videos to Instagram this week showing him hard at work in the gym, and in footage shared to LFC’s official social media channels, he was seen alongside his teammates in Kirkby this morning.

Eagle-eyed Reds fans might’ve also spotted something a tad unusual about the forward’s attire. His shorts were embroidered not with his customary squad number 11 but instead the number 6, which currently belongs to Thiago Alcantara, who sadly has been hit by yet another injury setback.

We’re not quite sure as to the reason why Salah was wearing a piece of kit seemingly belonging to one of his teammates, but the sight of him at the AXA Training Centre comes as an enormous boost as Liverpool seek a return to winning ways on Saturday!

You can view the footage of Mo in training below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: