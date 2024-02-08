‘Just lost have ya Jamie?’ – David Seaman responds to Jamie Carragher’s recent comments about Arsenal

David Seaman has responded to comments made by Jamie Carragher recently after Liverpool were defeated 3-1 by Arsenal.

The Reds suffered just their second Premier League loss of the season at the weekend following a woeful performance in north London.

The result saw Arsenal reduce the gap between themselves and Jurgen Klopp’s side to just two points and that led to celebratory scenes at the Emirates – much to the bemusement of ex-Red Carragher.

Seaman has defended his former side, however, claiming he ‘loved’ the scenes which followed the full-time whistle.

“I did have a little chuckle last night when I was listening to Jamie Carragher having a go at Odegaard and the photographer,” said Seaman on the Seaman Says podcast (via Liverpool Echo). “I’m like: ‘Oh, just lost have ya Jamie?!

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, so you’ve never celebrated?!’, and Stuart [MacFarlane], the photographer, has been there since I was there. He’s been there since day one and everyone loves Stuart. He’s so passionate about Arsenal.

“He knows everything about Arsenal, loves everything about Arsenal and I like that. I like that little interaction because Stuart wanted his bit with all the fans behind and all the fans stayed behind.”

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez and Diaz pull off some of the filthiest no-look finishes you’ll ever see

Seaman added: “I loved the passion. There has been a lot said about Mikel Arteta and the way that we were celebrating. I loved that.

“It’s a little bit on the edge, if I’m being honest. You know what I’m like: calm down, accept it! [laughs] – but it’s because of what was on the game.

“Arsenal lose that game and we are out of the title race. We are eight points behind Liverpool and Manchester City have still got two games in hand, so that would have been devastating.

“I think that celebration came from the pressure of knowing what could happen if we got beat. The relief, that’s what it is.”

It was certainly a huge victory for the Gunners but there’s still 15 league games to play this term and the result saw them remain third in the table.

They have every right to celebrate however they want to at the end of the season if they achieve something but their actions did seem a little premature.

Mikel Arteta did his best impression of Klopp’s fist pumps while Martin Odegaard milked the celebrations by taking the club photographer’s camera and capturing a photo of him with supporters in the background.

There’s still a long way to go this term – let’s see where we and the Gunners end up…

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment