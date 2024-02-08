(Video) Virgil van Dijk casually pulls off ball trick in Liverpool training

Virgil van Dijk is a master of the defensive craft, and he was breaking out some new party tricks at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

While Liverpool’s captain – like the team in general – endured a rare off-day in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday, he appeared to be in fine spirits as the Reds stepped up preparation for the upcoming clash against Burnley.

LFC’s social media channels posted footage from Kirkby this afternoon, and one clip showed the Netherlands defender tossing up a football and then spinning it on one of his fingers basketball-style for a few seconds.

We wonder what a certain LeBron James would make of Van Dijk’s latest trickery in training!

You can view the footage of the captain below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):