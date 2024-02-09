Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool teammate is ‘credit to himself’ after recent performances

Liverpool fans were devastated to see Trent Alexander-Arnold pick up an injury during the FA Cup tie away to Arsenal but now the full-back is back in the squad, he’s been speaking about his teammate.

Asked on liverpoolfc.com about Conor Bradley’s recent performances, the Scouser stated: “He’s done a credit to himself and all the hard work he has put in.

“I think the way he’s stepped up and performed was incredible. We see it day in and day out in training how good he is and how good the rest of the young lads are. It’s a very, very good time for the Academy. It’s very good to see.”

There are few within the dressing room who will know better than our vice captain about how tough it is to break into the first-team from our academy and make such an impact.

It was only due to tragic circumstances that we didn’t get to see the Northern Irishman participate against the Gunners in our league defeat but a return against Burnley is on the cards.

Jurgen Klopp now has genuine competition at right-back and will be looking to reward good performances of both options he has available.

With our No.66 also able to be deployed in midfield and the 20-year-old given a run-out at right-wing recently too, there’s room for both to play together as well.

It’s an exciting problem to have and one that outlines the quality of our squad and academy.

