Chris Sutton says Liverpool have just received a huge ‘blow’ as Burnley prediction is made

Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways after last week’s dismal defeat to Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled massively at the Emirates and didn’t once have control of the game and by the time we kick off against the Clarets tomorrow we could find ourselves in second place – a point behind Manchester City if they defeat Everton in the early game.

A much improved performance is required at Anfield tomorrow but the Reds will again be without Dominik Szoboszlai who has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes that’s a ‘blow’ for the Merseysiders but still can’t see Burnley getting anything from their trip to L4.

“I was surprised by how poor Liverpool were against Arsenal, because I’d covered their game against Chelsea a few days earlier when they were absolutely flying,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is out for a month, which is a blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side but, even so, I still cannot make a case for a Burnley win – I’ve thought they were going to be relegated for a long time.

“Liverpool cannot afford to slip up, and I don’t think they will. They know what is at stake with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season.

“I don’t know if Darwin Nunez will be fit enough to start but even if he isn’t I am expecting Liverpool to overwhelm Burnley.

“Goalkeeper James Trafford did really well to keep the Clarets in the game at Turf Moor in December but Liverpool should wrap up the points a lot earlier, and much easier, this time.

“Liverpool 4-0 Burnley.”

Szoboszlai revitalised our midfield during the early weeks of the campaign following his £60m move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

His incredible range of passing, quality shooting ability and endless work rate means he’s already a huge favourite amongst the Anfield faithful and his latest injury is a concern.

His form may have dipped in recent months but he’s a definite starter when fit and available.

Our midfield was poor against Arsenal with Alexis Mac Allister left to do the job of three players on his own at times.

Ryan Gravenberch left Klopp raging on the sideline after he failed to track his man while Curtis Jones often influences the game in an attacking sense.

Thiago Alcantara has also picked up another muscle injury and there are fears that our No.6 will not play for the club again.

Despite a few injury concerns let’s hope we have enough to defeat Burnley and remain top of the league for another week at least.

