(Video) ‘Stealing our stuff’ – Curtis Jones weighs in on Arteta’s decision to copy Klopp’s fist pumps

Curtis Jones has discussed Arsenal’s post-match celebrations after Liverpool were defeated 3-1 by the Gunners on Sunday.

The victory for Mikel Arteta’s side saw them reduce the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool to just two points and sparked celebratory scenes at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard milked the celebrations by playing the role of photographer following the full-time whistle – much to the bemusement of Jamie Carragher – while Arteta attempted to mimic Jurgen Klopp’s famous fist pumps.

Jones, however, isn’t fussed by the scenes in north London – claiming the fact Arsenal wanted to ‘steal our stuff’ shows Liverpool are on the ‘right path’.

There’s no denying that it was a huge result for Arsenal but with 15 league games still to play you have every right to argue that their celebrations were a tad over the top.

We need to ensure we get back to winning ways tomorrow when Burnley visit Anfield!

