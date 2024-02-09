Jurgen Klopp says he will ‘kick’ reporters ‘out of the room’ if he’s asked one certain question again

Jurgen Klopp has threatened to ‘kick’ reporters ‘out of the room’ if he’s asked one certain question again this season.

The German tactician, who is vacating his role as Liverpool boss at the end of the current campaign, was speaking to the press ahead of his side’s clash with Burnley at Anfield tomorrow.

The Reds are seeking to return to winning ways after last weekend’s dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the capital and Liverpool will be without a number of key players for their game against the Clarets.

It was just a few weeks ago that the former Borussia Dortmund boss was asked about the ‘luxury problem’ of having numerous options to select from all over the pitch – a question the 56-year-old doesn’t want to hear again (in comments relayed by Neil Jones on X).

Klopp: "Two or three weeks ago, somebody asked me about the 'luxury problem' of having so many players available. If anyone asks me that again, I kick them out of the room."#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4FPG8jamNR — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 9, 2024

Ibou Konate is suspended after being dismissed at the Emirates while Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Mo Salah are just a few of the players unavailable through injury.

Although Wataru Endo is back available after returning from the Asian Cup, our injuries are mounting up somewhat and we’re far from full strength for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s side.

We’re hopeful that we will still have enough to earn all three points against Burnley to remain top of the Premier League.

By the time kick off comes around at L4 at 3pm Liverpool could be in second spot if Manchester City defeat Everton in the lunchtime game.

With the top tier of the new Anfield Road end fully opening tomorrow there will be over 60,000 fans inside Anfield – let’s hope the lads can put on a show!

