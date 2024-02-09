(Video) Klopp confirms flu outbreak within Liverpool squad and how it could impact Burnley game

Liverpool fans are getting used to players being ruled out through injuries and various other reasons and now Jurgen Klopp has confirmed another issue.

Speaking before the Burnley match, the manager said: “We have Ibou [Konate] not available [through suspension], a little bit of fighting a little bit with a flu thing in the squad, so we have to see who in the end is available so that is all not cool but in the end – we will have 11 players and we will go for it.”

It’s not the greatest news that there may be more players than Thiago Alcantara, Domink Szoboszlai and Conor Bradley unavailable for the match with Vincent Kompany’s team.

Ibou Konate is also missing through suspension and so the options are only getting more stretched and not healthier – which is far from what we want or need.

You can view Klopp’s comments on the flu outbreak (from 11:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

