(Video) Klopp has typically hilarious response to absurd blue card idea

It’s not the highest on our list of priorities right now but the possible introduction of blue cards to football was posed to Jurgen Klopp and he provided a response that you would expect.

Speaking in the press conference before our match with Burnley, the boss said: “I’d keep things as simple as possible.

“It doesn’t sound like a fantastic idea at the moment… but I can’t remember the last fantastic idea from these guys IFAB and I am 56!”.

It’s not as though VAR has been perfectly implemented yet in the game and perhaps more time should be spent perfecting that, rather than adding more rules and complications.

Our game is a simple one and now the governing bodies are trying to interfere too much again, with the fans and players being the ones who suffer most – rather than benefit.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on blue cards (from 2:26) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

