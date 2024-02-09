(Video) Klopp hints Mac Allister position change with return of Endo to Liverpool squad

Liverpool fans are used to seeing our squad options get smaller with each passing week but the return of Wataru Endo means that we now have some depth in the defensive midfield role.

Speaking about the possibility of playing the Japanese captain with Alexis Mac Allister, Jurgen Klopp said:

“[Mac Allister] did extremely well in the six as well, so we will see how we sort that. It’s good.

“Like I said, we need them all, and, of course, Macca and Wataru can play together as well. There is no doubt about that. They all can play together, it’s not a problem, we just have to try to make sure that we bring them in at the right moment together. So, let’s see.”

It’s an interesting option for the manager and with the squad being slightly stretched at the moment, a chance to see the two No.6 options (with the World Cup winner likely to be deployed in a more attacking role) in the same side would be an interesting prospect.

There may not be too many luxuries of an abundance of options due to injuries and a flu outbreak but our midfield looks the best stocked position of the whole squad.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Endo and Mac Allister (from 11:27) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

