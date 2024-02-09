(Video) Klopp provides Mo Salah fitness update amid Liverpool flu outbreak

Jurgen Klopp had plenty of fitness and availability updates to provide on the Liverpool squad and after addressing a flu outbreak, he moved to Mo Salah.

The German said about our No.11: “Right direction. We hope, but we don’t know, we hope that he can be part of parts of training next week.

“But we have to see, he is going through all the phases now and it’s positive. It’s either next week or the week after – if you ask him, it’s next week!”



READ MORE: (Video) Klopp names Robben and Kompany as players he ‘should hate’

Adding onto the absences of Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Conor Bradley – our options are rather bare for the game against Burnley.

Let’s hope this bout of illness doesn’t wipe anyone else out and that the side we have can get all three points against Vincent Kompany’s team.

You can view Klopp’s update on Salah (from 12:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment