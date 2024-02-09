(Video) Klopp names Robben and Kompany as players he ‘should hate’

Liverpool fans are certainly far from fond of Manchester City given our recent battles for silverware and Jurgen Klopp has a special place for Vincent Kompany in his mind too.

Speak before facing the Belgian’s side, the boss said: “There are plenty of players I should hate, Arjen Robben is one of them – but I don’t!

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp confirms flu outbreak within Liverpool squad and how it could impact Burnley game

“Same is with Vincent Kompany, there were other situations in that season [2018/19] where I thought they were more influential [on the title race] than Vincent Kompany’s goal [against Leicester City].

“When I think about that situation, I still think [James] Maddison should have blocked the shot, so Vincent just tried to get rid of the ball and it ended up in the goal.

“So absolutely, not that it’s not important but yes – I forgave him long ago.”

READ MORE: (Video) Not just Thiago; Klopp’s three-man availability update ahead of Burnley

It was all very tongue-in-cheek from the boss but shows that he does still hold a little bit of regret for what happened in the title race several years ago.

At least we have the Champions League trophy from that season to look back on and let’s hope that this is the year we can deliver a late title-clinching moment ourselves.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Robben and Kompany (from 14:29) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment