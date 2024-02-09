(Video) Not just Thiago; Klopp’s three-man availability update ahead of Burnley

Liverpool fans were devastated to hear that Thiago Alcantara has picked up another injury but Jurgen Klopp had three other players to provide availability updates for, before our match with Burnley.

Speaking with the press, the boss first said about Wataru Endo: “Yeah, Endo is available, that’s good”.

Then adding for Dominik Szoboszlai: “Dom is running outside at the moment, in the winter rain and yeah, he’s not ready for tomorrow – of course not. Then we have to see, like it always is with these tendon things, pretty quickly that the player is pain free…

“It’s pretty much the same [injury] what he had before, that’s obviously really not good that he got that again. I didn’t feel a great issue but when you see the pictures, you just have to take him out.

“Now we are fighting for days, is it Brighton, is it the final, or is after the final [the he returns], I don’t know at the moment.”

Next came Conor Bradley: “He is not available tomorrow… the boy gets as long as he needs with his family… there is absolutely no rush from us.”

It’s positive that Wataru Endo is back but missing Dominik Szoboszlai and Conor Bradley is obviously a big blow for everyone within the squad.

Let’s hope that we don’t experience too many more problems before kick-off, as our options continue to dwindle.

You can watch Klopp’s injury update (from 6:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

