(Video) Vincent Kompany on how to win at Anfield as he prepares for first visit as manager

With Jurgen Klopp stating why he “should hate” Vincent Kompany in his pre-match press conference, the Belgian was discussing how he plans on winning at Anfield.

Ahead of his first trip to our home stadium as a manager, the 37-year-old said: “Things happen in the game. All we know is that when you go to Anfield you’ve got to do everything right and a few things need to go your way as well.

“The biggest thing we can control is what we have to do on the day and that’s how we prepare for this game. The belief is always there.

After eight appearances as a player, the former Manchester City man is still searching for his first Merseyside victory over the Reds and let’s hope this wait continues now that he’s a manager.

The odds will be stacked against the newly promoted side but we know that a fully professional performance is the only way we can secure all three points.

You can view Kompany’s comments on Anfield (from 2:00) via Burnley Football Club on YouTube:

