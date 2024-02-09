(Video) Liverpool fans will be in stitches after seeing Kostas Tsimikas’ antics in the gym

Kostas Tsimikas is closing in on a return to action after breaking his collarbone during the draw with Arsenal in December.

The Greek international appears to be in good spirits after being spotted dancing in a rather unique fashion in the gym at the AXA Training Centre.

Virgil van Dijk was completing a workout on the bike and was being entertained by the Greek Scouser who was pulling off all sorts of move in front of him.

The spirit amongst the squad is brilliant to see and that often results in impressive performances from the team on the pitch.

Let’s hope we can return to winning ways against Burnley at Anfield tomorrow after our disappointing defeat to the Gunners last time out.

Check Tsimikas’ antics below via @AnythingLFC_ on X: