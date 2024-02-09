(Video) Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Guardiola’s latest comments on FFP charges

Liverpool would be a lot more comfortable in the title race in Manchester City’s FFP charges had been punished as swiftly and as harshly and Everton’s and Pep Guardiola has commented on this again.

Asked to respond to Sean Dyche’s queries as to why his side has been deducted 10 points but nothing has happened to the side from the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard said: “I know my opinion about that.

“I spoke many times. I don’t have anything else to add. So, we’ll wait.”

It was a typically frosty and reserved response from the 53-year-old, as it seems we may never seen any comeuppance for 115 breaches his side have made.

It would be typical of our luck that any repercussions issued come when we’re not competing for a title with them but let’s see what happens before the end of May.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on FFP charges via @BBCSport on X:

Everton have been charged with breaching financial rules twice since November. Pep Guardiola was asked about the fact Everton have received a points deduction while Man City's case hasn't been dealt with yet. pic.twitter.com/3nZQzCkvBZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 9, 2024

