Liverpool journo suggests 32y/o could’ve played his last game for the club after latest injury setback

There are fears that Thiago Alcantara may have played his last game for the club after news of yet another injury for the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old mad his first appearance for over nine months against Arsenal on Sunday as a late substitute during our 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

Our No.6 barely touched the ball but Paul Joyce of The Times revealed yesterday that the former Bayern Munich man sustained a muscle injury.

Neil Jones, speaking via his Substack, has claimed it’s a hamstring injury that Thiago has picked up and the severity of the injury could see him ruled out until the summer – around about the same time in which his current Liverpool deal expires.

It’s extremely unlikely that the Spain international will be offered a new contract – even if the midfielder is one of the most talented players in our squad.

Injuries have tarnished his Anfield career and have restricted him to just 71 starts since he joined the club in 2020. He’s missed more than 100 games through injury and illness during his time on Merseyside (Transfermarkt).

It would be a huge shame to see Thiago barely kick a ball during his final season at L4 but it’s looking that way at the moment.

His experience and quality would’ve played a huge role during the back end of the campaign with us still in contention on all four fronts this term.

Jurgen Klopp will speak to the press this afternoon ahead of our clash with Burnley tomorrow so we’ll hopefully find out more about the extent of the injury.

