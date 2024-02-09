‘We will have to see’ – Liverpool-linked Serie A defender responds to ongoing transfer speculation

A player who Liverpool have been linked with Liverpool since the summer has now weighed in on the transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

The Reds are believed to be joined by Manchester City in the race for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu and have already made trips to watch the 19-year-old ply his trade for the Serie A outfit.

The Italian side are preparing themselves for a bidding war this summer with AC Milan and Barcelona also showing some interest in the teenager who’s under contract until 2027.

Dorgu has now spoken to Danish publication Tipsbladet (via Metro) about being linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

‘I don’t really think about interest from other clubs. I am in Lecce and I have to focus on the season and on myself,” he said.

“It’s great to hear that people look at me and talk about me, but I don’t have to think too much about it because I play in Lecce.”

The Denmark youth international has featured 21 times for his side this term (across all competitions) – registering one goal and one assist along the way.

Lecce are currently 13th in Serie A, six points adrift of the drop zone, and travel to Bologna on Sunday.

Dorgu insists he’s focussing on continuing the ‘hard work’ which has got him to where he is today and believes the rest will take care of itself.

“It is of course a good motivation for me that there are teams looking at me,” he added.

“It makes me work harder so I can reach the highest possible level.

“I will continue the hard work and then we will have to see what happens in the future.”

Liverpool are pretty well stocked in the Dane’s position of left back with Andy Robertson returning to fitness recently and Kostas Tsimikas also closing in on a return to action.

Joe Gomez has proved in recent weeks that he can do a solid job in the role too while there are plenty of promising signs coming from youngster Owen Beck who has been loaned back to Dundee in Scotland for the remainder of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether a move for Dorgu will be made across the next few transfer windows – we’ll just have to wait and see.

