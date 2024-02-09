Paul Merson says Liverpool ‘really missed’ one player in particular against Arsenal

Paul Merson has explained Liverpool ‘really missed’ one player in particular against Arsenal but reckons the Reds will get back to winning ways when Burnley visit Anfield tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp’s side threw in a lacklustre performance at the Emirates at the weekend as the north London-based outfit reduced the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool to just two points.

The Merseysiders could find themselves in second spot by the time they kick off against the Clarets – that’s if Manchester City defeat Everton in the early game – but Merson believes Klopp and Co. will return to the summit with a 3-0 victory.

“Liverpool will win this one at home, it’s just a matter of how many they score,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “Last week, they just didn’t show up against Arsenal and lost quite devastatingly, but this is a good game for them to return to winning ways. I thought it was a masterstroke by Mikel Arteta to play Jorginho – he was outstanding with his disguised passes and kept it simple in the middle of the park, allowing the Gunners to carve Liverpool open.

“I think Liverpool will respond in style, the Arsenal game was an off day for them. Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker both made glaring errors, which doesn’t happen often.

“In terms of their team, I’m not blaming Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance, but I think the Reds really missed Conor Bradley.

“Liverpool are still very much in the title race – they just have to keep winning until they face Manchester City at Anfield. If they get three points in that fixture, the Premier League title could well be returning to Merseyside.”

Conor Bradley was certainly a huge miss in the capital with him missing the game due to the passing of his father.

The Northern Ireland international has been exceptional in recent weeks but it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to return to action tomorrow.

His energy up and down the right flank was vital while Trent Alexander-Arnold was sidelined with a knee injury and our No.84’s absence was felt at the Emirates.

Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai will play no part against Vincent Kompany’s side due to injury while Ibou Konate is suspended after being dismissed against the Gunners for two bookings.

The Frenchman’s suspension could see Joe Gomez revert to centre half with Andy Robertson coming in from the start at left back.

A big performance is needed to ensure we end the day top of the table!

