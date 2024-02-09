‘Got everything’ – Micah Richards says he ‘loves’ £40k-p/w LFC man who’s about to reach ‘massive’ milestone

Micah Richards has admitted his admiration for one Liverpool player in particular who’s closing in on 100 appearances for the club.

Harvey Elliott was signed as a 16-year-old from Fulham in the summer of 2019 when he was recognised as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

The boyhood Liverpool supporter has since helped the Reds win the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup and was a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp during the 2021/22 campaign before sustaining a serious knee injury during a game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

He’s struggled to nail down a regular starting spot since returning to fitness but remains a vital squad player and someone who former Manchester City defender Richards ‘really loves’.

Richards said on the Rest is Football podcast (via The Boot Room): “He’s a quality player. When he was at Fulham, there were whispers around ‘who’s this whiz kid, he’s left-footed, can play number 10, can play on the wings, can score goals’.

“Then, when he came to Liverpool, he’s got everything but because he’s sort of in a team which have been challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League, it’s always going to be difficult.

“But now, he’s approaching 100 games? 100 games for Liverpool, that is massive. I really love him as a talent. I just hope he’s got all the tools to go to the next stage because sometimes it’s very difficult when a team’s constantly competing at the highest level.

“But I rate him so highly. He’s got everything.”

Elliott, who earns £40,000 per week at Anfield (Spotrac), is a player who’s very easy on the eye with his ability to glide past defenders and play the game at his own pace.

He’s got a great eye for a pass and has the versatility to be deployed in a midfield three or on either flank in attack.

It feels like the England youth international has been around forever but at 20 years of age there’s still a lot more to come from our No.19.

He has one goal and two assists this term (across all competitions) and will be looking for more game time when Burnley visit Anfield tomorrow – a game which will be Elliott’s 98th senior appearance for the Reds.

