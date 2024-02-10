Journalist confirms attacker with 21 goal contributions is ‘on the list at Liverpool’

Liverpool are planning for life without Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside club are on the lookout for a replacement and they are interested in the services of Leroy Sane. And, the Bayern Munich winger is aware of the Reds’ interest in his services according to Christian Falk via SportWitness.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Middle East for a while now. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are desperate to have him in their ranks. There is a possibility of the Egypt international leaving at the end of the season.

As a result, the Reds have started to look for someone who can feel the void. Sane is one of the names on their radar. The Bayern Munich winger has the experience of playing in the Premier League and he has been performing at an exceptional level over the past few seasons.

Falk said: “That’s true, Leroy Sane is on the list at Liverpool FC. As far as I have heard the Bayern player knows about this interest, but he has not yet decided how to proceed. He has changed his management and wants to decide in the summer.”

While he is integral to the plans of the German giants and their boss Thomas Tuchel, his future is not certain because his contract runs out in the summer of 2025. With just over a year left on his deal, there have been talks surrounding his future and quite a few clubs have been linked with him.

Sane will be entering the final year of his deal in the summer. If they do not tie him down to a new deal by then, they will have to consider offloading him. They will not want to risk losing out on the 28-year-old for free.

