Liverpool confident of securing an agreement with 25-year-old over his future

With just over a year left on his deal, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been the talk of the town.

But, Liverpool are optimistic about securing an agreement over a new long-term deal with their 25-year-old mainstay as per a report by Football Insider.

Alexander-Arnold has been at the Merseyside club since his childhood days. He has come up the ranks and he has established himself as a key player for the Reds.

The 25-year-old broke through to the first team back in the summer of 2016. He has since gone from strength to strength and has helped them win the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

The Liverpool graduate has been the go-to man for Jurgen Klopp and the Reds want him to be a key player after the departure of the German manager in the summer. Klopp’s decision has come as a shock but the Merseyside club have started to prepare for life without him.

With Klopp leaving, and a few of their star players’ contracts expiring in the summer of 2025, there has been talk of what direction the club will move towards next.

Liverpool are confident that they can hold on to their star players. They feel if they show the right ambition in the new era, players like Alexander-Arnold will be keen to extend their stay. They are very optimistic that they can convince the 25-year-old to stay and be an integral part of their future.