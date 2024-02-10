Liverpool plotting bargain move for 26-year-old Premier League ace

Liverpool are expected to undergo an overhaul in defence next summer.

Reinforcing their back line will be a priority and they have started to look for potential candidates. According to a report by 90min, Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the names on their radar.

The 26-year-old might have failed to break into the Manchester City ranks back in the day but he has gone from strength to strength since joining Fulham in 2020. He has featured in over 120 matches for the Cottagers.

Adarabioyo has established himself as one of the mainstays of the team. Since returning from injury, he has been a constant feature in their starting XI in the ongoing season. But, the 26-year-old will most likely part ways with the club in the summer. His contract runs out at the end of the season and as things stand, he will be a free agent.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are the ones looking to reinforce their defence ahead of next season. Joel Matip’s contract runs out in the summer and he has been linked with a move to the Middle East.

Virgil van Dijk’s future has been the talk of the town but the Dutch centre-back has clarified that he is 100% committed to the club.

Irrespective of what happens with Van Dijk, Liverpool are expected to move for centre-backs. It seems that they are looking for bargain deals and will focus on English players to boost their homegrown contingent. Adarabioyo is on the radar and with the 26-year-old available for free, the Reds will look to get a deal done for him.