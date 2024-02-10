(Video) Burnely equalise with a Dara O’Shea header right before halftime

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took the lead in the 31st minute of the match, and just when they thought they were in control of things heading into the break, they conceded a rather easy goal.

The goal resulted from a corner where the defending team were not at their best and they ended up conceding. Brownhill chipped in with an out-swinging ball into the centre of the box where O’Shea managed to lose his marker and head into the top right corner.

🚨🚨| GOAL: DARA O'SHEA EQUALISES FOR BURNLEY!! Liverpool 1-1 Burnley pic.twitter.com/E4QTK0d8sx — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 10, 2024

Wataru Endo was the one marking the O’Shea but unfortunately, he couldn’t keep track of the opposition defender’s movement and the Reds will now head into the tunnel with the scores level.