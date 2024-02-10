(Video) Darwin Nunez seals the win for Liverpool with their third goal

Liverpool have extended their lead as another corner leads to a goal, this time Robertson with an outswinging corner that finds Diogo Jota on the far post.

His shot was blocked and landed at the feet of Elliott who swings one into the box and finds Nunez, who heads it home to make 3-1.

The pressure has paid off, the Reds have been relentless and they are comfortably ahead in the game now. With this goal, the Merseyside club will most likely end the day top of the table in the Premier League.

