(Video) Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into the lead against Burnley

Liverpool were dominating proceedings against Burnley right from the start and they have now managed to open the scoring thanks to Portuguese international Diogo Jota.

The 27-year-old rose above those around him and headed home to an outswinging corner by Trent Alexander Arnold.

While Vincent Kompany’s men have had short stints where they looked threatening, the Merseyside club were the ones who were in control of the tempo of the game and they have made the best use of it.

The Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford wasn’t assured with his handling as he came out to collect the corner. Trafford found himself blocked by his own defender and Jota took advantage of the situation to give Liverpool the lead in the 31st minute and as things stand, the Reds have reclaimed the top spot in the table.

