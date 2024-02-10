(Video) Luiz Diaz scores as Liverpool take lead early in the second half

Liverpool have put the first half’s disappointment behind them and they have taken the lead after going all out attack from the start in the second half.

While there are question marks over the decision, their relentless pressure has done the work. Mac Allister kicks through Ramsey and the VAR was called into action but the goal stands despite a check for a foul as well as offside.

🚨 GOAL: Luis Diaz makes it 2-1.pic.twitter.com/S8D1vLbiRp — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 10, 2024

After the incident involving Ramsey and Mac Allister, the ball falls into the path of Harvey Elliott who sent a cross through the six yard box and Diaz managed to head it home.