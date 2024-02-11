(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold put on a passing masterclass during the first half v Burnley

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been forced off at half time due to injury against Burnley yesterday but the Scouser put on a proper passing masterclass during the first half.

The way in which the 25-year-old can effortlessly ping the ball so accurately is a joy to watch and it’s going to be a huge blow if he’s ruled out for a significant amount of time.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game that the England international said he was ‘fine’ and wanted to continue but our German tactician was adamant that no risks should be taken.

He was feeling pain in the same area of the knee which forced him to miss three games last month so let’s hope that by bringing him off during the break we’ve managed to ensure he doesn’t face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Conor Bradley, who’s mourning the death of his father, may potentially be back in training next week which would would be a huge boost for Klopp’s squad but we need some luck with injuries between now and the end of the season if we’re to continue challenging on all four fronts.

Our first half performance against the Clarets yesterday wasn’t that great but our No.66’s range of passing and ability to turn the opposition defence saw the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez get some joy.

When Jota headed in from Alexander-Arnold’s corner in the first half it saw the Academy graduate break the record for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history (58).

