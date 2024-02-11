‘Confused’ – Dean Saunders explains what is ‘strange’ about 24y/o Liverpool player

Dean Saunders has explained what is ‘strange’ about one of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool players.

The Reds were forced to work hard for their victory over Burnley at Anfield with second half strikes from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez helping Liverpool to a 3-1 victory after Dara O’Shea had cancelled out Diogo Jota’s opener.

Our No. 9’s strike means he’s now registered 12 goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances (across all competitions) – but ex-Red Saunders has explained he’s sometimes left confused by the Uruguayan.

“The strange thing for me is the more I watch Nunez, the more confused I am. He scores an unbelievable header, like he’s wrapped his neck around a header that’s behind him. And then he has two easy chances and misses them,” he said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

Nunez is a very unique player. His energy, endless work rate and impressive movement in behind is brilliant but his finishing and composure in front of goal often lets him down.

The 24-year-old netted a brilliant header yesterday to ensure the final stages of the game weren’t as nervy as they could’ve been but there’s still plenty of improvements for the ex-Benfica man to make.

He’s improved significantly during his short time at the club and there’s no doubt that we’re a stronger outfit with him in the side.

He offers a proper outlet at the top end of the pitch and we look forward to seeing him find the back of the net plenty more times before now and the end of the season.

