(Image) Luis Diaz’s baffling decision not to pass to Nunez for certain goal vs. Burnley

It was a great afternoon of football for Liverpool where both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez scored to secure victory but it really could have been more.

With the game still at 2-1, our No.7 launched an attack on the left-wing and as he drove for goal – his eyes lit up for personal glory.

However, this did not result in a goal and replays showed the space that our No.9 was in for this move.

It would have been a massive chance for the Uruguayan and an almost certain goal but it wasn’t to be.

You can view the image of Diaz and Nunez via @FPLFocal on X:

How is Diaz not playing that to Darwin pic.twitter.com/Z7aLWp3ZFX — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) February 10, 2024

