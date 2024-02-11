(Video) How Elliott ensured Nunez and The Kop could celebrate together against Burnley

Harvey Elliott made a great impact when he came onto the pitch for Liverpool at half time and provided two assists in the second 45 minutes.

This included Darwin Nunez’s finish that provided us with a two-goal buffer that won the game and the boyhood Red wanted to ensure our No.9 got the credit he deserved.

As George Sephton declared: “No.9 Darwin Nunez” had scored, our No.19 gestured for The Kop to make plenty of noise for his teammate.

It was a great way to ensure that everyone could celebrate together for a moment that meant we would record all three points at Anfield.

You can view the interaction between Elliott, Nunez and The Kop (from 0:40) via @TheRedmenTV on X:

What a header. What a celebration. What a man. @Darwinn99 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3irZ6dIeP3 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 10, 2024

