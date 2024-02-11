‘They’ll regret it’ – Mark Goldbridge says Liverpool must replace Jurgen Klopp with 42y/o

Liverpool have been told they’ll ‘regret’ it if they don’t make a move for Xabi Alonso when Jurgen Klopp vacates his role as Reds boss at the end of the season.

The German tactician has been in charge at Anfield since October 2015 but the current campaign will be his last with him explaining recently he no longer has the energy to do the job.

Former Reds midfielder Alonso is the current favourite to replace the 56-year-old and talkSPORT’s Mark Goldbridge (speaking via his X page) thinks it’s a no-brainer to go for the Spaniard

If Liverpool don't go and get Alonso they'll regret it. Even if it doesn't work out no one can deny it's the number 1 pick in the draft — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 10, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp hilariously falls to floor before berating official for another wrong decision

Our former No.14 is doing a terrific job in his current role as Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

His side defeated Champions Bayern Munich 3-0 last night to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.

Leverkusen are also through to the knockout stages of the Europa League having won all six of their group games.

Alonso’s side are yet to lose a game this season and it’s therefore quite clear that he’s doing a brilliant job.

Most Kopites would like to see the former Real Madrid man in the Anfield hot seat next term but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens – there are other potential candidates.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!