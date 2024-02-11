(Video) Harvey Elliott heaps huge praise on ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool teammate who ‘works his socks off’

Liverpool went in at the break level with Burnley at Anfield after a somewhat lacklustre first half performance yesterday.

Harvey Elliott replaced the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at half time, however, and the England youth international contributed to a much-improved performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side during the second 45.

Our No. 19 picked up two assists as Luis Diaz put us ahead after 52 minutes before Elliott was provider again for Darwin Nunez’s brilliant header 10 minutes from time.

And it’s the latter who was praised by the former Fulham man after the game.

Nunez, who now has 12 goals and 11 assists this term (across all competitions), was labelled an ‘unbelievable player’ and someone who ‘works his socks off’ by his teammate after the game.

We were delighted to see the 24-year-old on the scoresheet and also made up to see the impact Elliott had from the bench.

Check Elliott speaking below:

elliot praising nunez in his interview ❤️🥹 “he’s an unbelievable player” pic.twitter.com/i8aolmJSZI — ً (@404NUNEZ) February 10, 2024

